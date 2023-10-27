Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard and former Florida offensive lineman Maurice Hurt share a special relationship.

Both are Milledgeville, Ga., natives and each attended Baldwin High School. Bullard and Hurt are also the only former Baldwin players to win two national titles at their respective schools.

UGASports recently caught up with Hurt about playing in the Georgia-Florida game and about his relationship with Bullard, who said Monday that the two exchange texts often.

A few years ago, Hurt said he was on staff at Baldwin and coached Bullard. The former Gator didn't coach him long but Hurt admitted that he knew early on that Bullard was a star.

"Oh man, Javon was an excellent player. He reminded me of me back in the day. He could have played with us back in the day, meaning he's hard-nosed and is physical," Hurt said. "Javon was definitely one of those kids that stuck out from Day One. Even before I started coaching, (Baldwin's head coach) Jesse Hicks would be raving about him. I was happy to be around him for the little time I was, but he was already a hard worker. You didn't have to give him any advice. I just tried to give him little tidbits of what he would expect on the next level."

The pair remain in contact, whether it be through exchanging texts or talking to each other on social media.

"We're all family where we're from," Hurt added. "It's like a trickle-down effect. He'll do the same down the road."

Whenever the Georgia-Florida game rolls around each year, the contact ramps up a little bit. However, the nice text messages and phone calls turn into trash talk, but it's "all out of love."

With Bullard being a Bulldog and Hurt a Gator, there are bragging rights on the line. Either way, Hurt hasn't done much bragging as late because Bullard so far is 2-0 against Florida. However, Hurt has a leg up on Bullard as he was 4-1 in his career as a Gator.