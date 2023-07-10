Day 2 of the Major League Draft on Monday saw Georgia pitcher Jaden Woods hear his name called with the 197th overall pick in the seventh round by Pittsburgh.

Woods is the first Bulldog to be selected in the 20-round draft.

A junior from Houston County Woods missed time with arm soreness, appearing in 10 games, going 3-3 with an ERA of 5.77. He struck out 62 batters in 48.1 innings, but struggled with walks, issuing 25 bases on balls.

However, the fact Woods is a left-hander with mid-90s velo and a high spin rate, the Pirates - who took LSU's Paul Skene with the No. 1 pick - obviously liked what they saw.

There was some other news.

Sam Houston transfer Joseph Redfield – who announced his intention to transfer to Georgia earlier this week – was taken by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the fourth round. The third-team All-American outfielder is expected to turn pro.

Other Bulldogs hoping to hear their name in the draft which concludes on Tuesday include pitcher Liam Sullivan, catcher Fernando Gonzalez, catcher/designated hitter Corey Collins and first baseman Parks Harber.

More to come.