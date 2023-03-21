Freshman tight end Pearce Spurlin will not be available for the rest of the spring after breaking his collar bone, sources tell UGASports.

Spurlin was not seen at practice on Tuesday during the media’s 15-minute viewing session.

Along with fellow freshman Lawson Luckie, Spurlin is one of two tight ends signed by the Bulldogs in the 2023 class.

It’s the second injury in less than two years for Spurlin, who spent his senior season in high school recovering from shoulder surgery, but when he did play he showed what kind of weapon he can be.

In two games, Spurlin caught six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, following a junior campaign that saw him post some truly outstanding numbers.

That year, Spurlin caught 74 passes for 1,404 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also playing basketball and lacrosse.