Unprecedented changes to the recruiting calendar by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic have turned the recruiting world on its head. Recruits and college coaches now have to navigate a recruiting dead period, meaning college coaches cannot have any on-campus or in-person contact with prospects until at least April 15. There is no telling how this change will affect the 2021 recruiting cycle, but here is a look at where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stands. Last week, we looked at the offensive side of the ball. Yesterday, we looked at the defensive ends. Today, we turn to the linebackers.

1. Terrence Lewis

Terrence Lewis (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Florida, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, Miami Recruiting outlook: Lewis hasn’t had the most predictable recruitment so far and that’s unlikely to change. The former Florida commit still has the Gators near the top of his list, but Texas A&M, Clemson, Miami, Ole Miss, and LSU are working hard to build stronger relationships with him. Visits were in the works for Lewis, but those plans are on hold for now. Farrell's take: Clemson was thought to be the early leader, but now all bets are off for Lewis, who also likes Florida quite a bit. He was once a Gators commitment and could end up that way again. That’s my guess right now.

2. Barrett Carter

Barrett Carter (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Ohio State Recruiting outlook: Carter was able to take a series of visits to Auburn, Clemson, and Florida State before the recruiting dead period started and it seems like a few schools are starting to emerge behind the scenes. A commitment from Carter may not be imminent, but it wouldn’t be too off base to think that Auburn, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are among his leaders. Farrell's take: Carter is tough to read as well and has an extensive list, but I’d have to say Georgia has the edge as the home-state school. But keep an eye on Alabama and Auburn here, and you can never count out Clemson. But Georgia is the pick right now.

3. Aaron Willis

Aaron Wills (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Alabama, Maryland, Clemson, Georgia, Penn State Recruiting outlook: Since the end of the season, most of the reports on Willis’ recruitment have been very similar. Alabama and Maryland are trending, but spring visits were going to open up a few more options for him. Clemson, Penn State and Georgia were three schools in which Willis had expressed interest. Farrell's take: Penn State is one to watch here, and of course Alabama could easily sway him away, but right now I think he picks Maryland. There is a long way to go here, but staying close to home could be on the mind of more kids during and after this crisis.

4. Derrick Davis

Derrick Davis (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Pittsburgh, Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Georgia Recruiting outlook: Davis had a few visits planned that had to be canceled because of the recruiting dead period. It appears Davis’ recruitment is in a holding pattern. Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson and Pittsburgh are the four teams Davis is mostly focused on right now, but he does want to learn more about LSU and Georgia. Farrell's take: Davis is a hard one to read, but I’ve always felt Penn State was where his comfort level was and has been, and the Nittany Lions win this battle.

5. Junior Colson

Junior Colson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)