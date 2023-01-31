As the old saying goes, it's hard to beat a good team twice.

Georgia will take that test on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs travel to Auburn to face the No. 25 Tigers after beating them 76-64 in Athens earlier this month.

"They’re really, really good. It was our best win of the year, our best performance of the year, and it wasn’t their best performance," Georgia head coach Mike White said. "We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to be even sharper defensively. Probably have got to make some hard ones. They defend the three as well as anybody in the country, and it’ll be a really tough environment. It’s going to have to be our best performance, obviously, to have a chance.”

In order to take down the Tigers again, Georgia will have to contain Auburn's guards.

Wendell Green leads the Tigers in scoring at 13.6 points per game. KD Johnson checks in at just under eight points per contest.

"He doesn’t take plays off. He can really score, and I think that’s probably what’s covered as much as anything publicly," White said of Green. "He can get up there and pressure the basketball. He’s got some leadership qualities. I don’t know him, but I’m a fan. As a former point guard, point guards are guys that I evaluate and look at as closely as any position. He’s a really good player."

In the first contest between the teams, Green, Johnson, and Zep Jasper combined for just 15 points.

Georgia's guards will be in the spotlight as well, especially in the raucous environment of Auburn's Neville Arena.

White has shaken up the starting lineup of late.

Mardrez McBride has moved to the bench. He responded with a huge game in the win over South Carolina, scoring 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

"He was fantastic," White said. "He was really good defensively, got some two-handed, tough rebounds in traffic, and goes 5-of-7, incredibly efficient. Played a good floor game, played with some toughness and confidence. I’d like to see that a lot more from him."

Jusaun Holt moved into the starting lineup against the Gamecocks. He also played well in the new role, registering eight points and five steals.

"He’s made a big jump," White said. "The game has slowed a little for him offensively. He’s just kind of settled into being more efficient, playing off of others a little bit more, and embracing the role of being our best defender. You want 10 guys to embrace that role, but he has."

Holt and McBride didn't do much in the first meeting between Georgia and Auburn. But if the Bulldogs want to sweep the Tigers, they'll need to play well again on Wednesday night.

"I think it probably simplifies it, assuming there aren’t wholesale changes with either team," White said. "These are some of the things we did well that worked, and these are some things we could’ve done better, whether we won or lost the game, and Auburn’s probably doing the same thing. Auburn’s tweaked what they’re doing a little bit in certain ways, and we have, too, but for the most part, we have a pretty good feel for each other.”

Wednesday's game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and be televised on SEC Network.