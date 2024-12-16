GHSA State Football Championship updates - Day 1

It's state championship time in Georgia.
The GHSA state football championships get started Monday in Atlanta and run through Wednesday.
UGASports will be on the scene all week to see loads of Georgia targets and signees.
Georgia reached out to one of the top wide receivers in the FCS Sunday night.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's offensive tackle big board for the 2026 class.
The nation's No. 1 tight end, Elyiss Williams, explains why he stayed committed to Georgia throughout his recruitment.
Inside, UGASports has your one-stop-shop to keep up with all the comings and goings of the transfer portal.
Georgia’s basketball team continues to impress after defeating an NCAA-tested Grand Canyon on Saturday.
