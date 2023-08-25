The loss of running back Branson Robinson to a ruptured patella tendon qualified as a downer to the start of Georgia’s 2023 season.

However, it does not appear his loss will affect the way the Bulldogs go about their offensive business. Per head coach Kirby Smart, although Branson’s loss hurts the team’s depth, Georgia’s offense will not change.

"No. It's not going to affect our run-to-pass ratio,” Smart said. “We have capable backs, although he was one of our better backs.”

Robinson enjoyed a solid freshman campaign.

In 12 games, the Mississippi native rushed 68 times for 330 yards and three touchdowns. His best game occurred in the national championship victory over TCU, rushing for 42 yards and two of his three scores.

“When healthy last year, we think he was kind of coming into his own,” Smart said. “He was learning how to pass protect. He had a really good spring while he was going.”

Robinson was attempting to come back from another injury before the ruptured patella occurred. A foot injury cost Robinson much of the spring and was only doing non-contact drills prior to his latest setback.

“We were really excited about where he was headed,” Smart said. “He was explosive, which he could do some things in pass-pro and running the ball that some of the other backs couldn't do. We're not going to have that luxury.”

Nevertheless, Smart said Georgia’s offensive philosophy will not change due to Robinson's absence

“I don't think it changes philosophically when you've got Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Cash (Jones), and Andrew Paul who's had a good camp even though he's coming off an ACL. There’s Rod (Roderick Robinson),” Smart said. “We've got capable backs there, and we've got people around them to get the ball to. I don't see that changing who we are offensively. It probably just makes another injury more significant. It makes you rethink what special teams roles you want the backs playing because you've got to be aware at what point there's a drop-off."