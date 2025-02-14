Georgia's newcomers show out in season opener

WILMINGTON, N.C. – It only made sense that with 23 newcomers, some different faces had a good chance of contributing for Georgia in Friday’s season-opener against Quinnipiac.

That’s exactly what happened.

Eight of Georgia’s nine runs and seven of the Bulldogs’ RBI came courtesy of players making their Georgia debut, a game that saw the Bulldogs coast to a 9-1 win.

“We've been battling each other all fall and spring so it was just fun to all get on the same team and just kind of go after somebody else,” said UNC-Asheville transfer Robbie Burnett, who went 1-for-1 with and an RBI, three runs scored and tied a school record with four stolen bases.

Burnett wasn’t the only newcomer making an early impact. The list was a long one.

Along with Burnett, the Bulldogs received three RBI on a bases-clearing double by Ryland Zaborowski, and a three RBI day by Duke transfer Devin Obee, including an opposite-field home run.

An RBI double by Henry Hunter and a solo home run by Duke transfer Devin Obee.

Georgia’s other runs scored on a wild pitch with Nolan McCarthy racing home from third and a bases-loaded walk to Obee bringing home Christian Adams.

“Yeah, I mean, gosh, you start with Robbie Burnett. He's a dynamic player with four stolen bases and a double. You think about Devin Obee hitting that ball out backside on a day where, as you could tell, we hit some balls really, really hard,” skipper Wes Johnson said. “All those young men did a really good job.”

Zach Harris was the surprise Game 1 starter after Kolten Smith woke up with a tight back.

He had his ups and downs.

Harris – one of a bevy of potential starters for the Bulldogs – allowed just one run in four innings but he had to work to do it.

In four innings, Harris allowed three hits with three walks. The Georgia Southern transfer might have gone longer, but a quartet of 3-2 counts helped push his pitch count to 71 before being replaced by redshirt freshman Paul Farley.

Farley was impressive.

After the first two hitters reached base in the fifth, the Kennesaw native settled down following a quick visit by Johnson, retiring nine straight before a one-out walk in the seventh.

“He talked about just having confidence in myself, knowing my stuff, knowing what we've worked on all season,” Farley said. “After that, I was like, you're right. I settled down and felt really good after that.”

Farley followed up with a scoreless eighth, before setting retiring Quinnipiac in the ninth for his first career win. He allowed just one hit, with three walks and two strikeouts, retiring 15 of the 17 batters he faced.

“This is a guy you're going to see throw strikes. He doesn't get too sped up, controls the running game, did a good job fielding his position today, and threw strikes. So, it was not shocking to me that he came out and did that, but that was big for us,” Johnson said. “But you’ve also got to talk about Zach Harris too. I mean, I found out this morning at 8:10, he was starting, and that's not easy. Zach's a guy who typically likes to prepare, but I also knew he would be up for the challenge.”

Boxscore