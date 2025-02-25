Georgia's 'gradual ascension' shines through on scoreboard

The results haven't always matched what Mike White has seen from his team.

Georgia's head coach believes his Bulldogs have been on a "gradual ascension" for most of the 2024-25 season. But that has been hard to see at times, especially lately with Georgia mired in a four-game losing streak.

But White, as he implores his team to do, kept the faith. On an unforgettable Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum, that belief translated on the scoreboard in the form of an 88-83 upset win over No. 3 Florida.

"We've been capable all along, but a lot of it just has to do with how the other team plays. We've played some high, high-level teams," White said after the biggest win of his Georgia tenure. "We preach to our guys a lot about just faith, just having faith that if we just continue to work, good things will happen. But if you're just so focused on the outcome of the last game and the outcome of the next game, especially as a young team, it's hard to perform well. Let's perform well. Let's play well. Let's get better. Good things will happen."

Most had no trouble believing in Georgia early on.

The Bulldogs went 14-1 in the non-conference schedule, including a win over a ranked St. John's team. The high expectations carried into SEC play after a 2-1 start to the league slate.

A four-game losing skid followed, the first of two such streaks that have marred the past two months.

"All that positive noise that comes to these guys, they heard it," White said. "And not that we reacted really negatively to it at all, but then you find yourself here where you've lost a few in a row and you've got to keep it in perspective. This is the best league in the history of college basketball."

The low point came February 15. In a must-win game, the Bulldogs squandered another halftime lead and lost at home by 13 to Missouri.

Georgia didn't have a midweek game following that loss, allowing White and his staff to tinker with the team's preparation.

"We changed a couple things in terms of how we're playing," White said. "I think the rest helps, especially this time of year. We've shortened up practice a little bit."

The streak continued after the bye, as Georgia lost 82-70 at No. 1 Auburn. Still, White left that game encouraged by the play of his squad.

At one point, Tuesday night looked like it would be more of the same. Georgia let what was once a 26-point lead slip through its grasp and trailed by two with a minute to play.

"I would never really say it's here we go again," guard Blue Cain said. "I mean, I feel like we've been getting some tough breaks in the year, but I feel like credit to our team. We've just been like ultra connected throughout the whole year. So, I mean, we just stayed together like always."

Cain's 3-pointer with 47 seconds to go then spurred Georgia to its first win over a top-three opponent in 21 years.

Where do the Bulldogs go from here?

Literally, they travel to Texas for a road matchup this Saturday. Figuratively, they move closer toward the right side of the bubble as they chase an NCAA Tournament berth that once seemed like a formality.

But the Bulldogs aren't focused on that bigger goal despite Selection Sunday looming in just a couple of weeks. They, as well as any team in the gauntlet that is the SEC, know that humility is just 40 short minutes away.

Instead, they look to continue believing in themselves as their coach has done all year. Now, they have a marquee win to show for it.

"We faced a lot of adversity during the year," freshman forward Asa Newell said. "You know, finally having a breakthrough, it was just a special moment."