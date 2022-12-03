ATLANTA -- There's been a better-late-than-never theme to Georgia's run game in 2022.

The Bulldogs often start slow on the ground, grinding out gains of three and four yards. In the second half, however, the offensive line begins wearing the opponent down and ripping off bigger gains.

That certainly played out in Saturday's 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia rushed for 255 yards on 44 attempts against the Tigers. Of that total, 188 yards came in the final 30 minutes.

"I think we did a good job of executing the gameplan," center Sedrick Van Pran said. "I think coach (Todd) Monken, coach (Stacey) Searels, they did a tremendous job of giving us a good gameplan for the run against them. I think we just went out and executed."

Tight end Darnell Washington felt the communication in the ground game improved in the second half. The Bulldogs put more responsibility on the shoulders of the tight ends as plays bounced outside or were designed to run behind them.

"I feel like having that responsibility is big," Washington said. "Once you spring a play and it goes down the field, you’re just like, dang. It’s just a good feeling to have."

Georgia began ripping off bigger and bigger chunks in the run game after halftime. Four runs went for 10 yards or more, including gains of 51 by Kendall Milton and 28 by Daijun Edwards. There were numerous other plays that picked up eight or nine yards as the Bulldogs imposed their will.

Smart said the gameplan in the second half was to "drive it down their throat." For the most part, the Bulldogs were able to do that.

That physical mindset helped Georgia take home the SEC title on Saturday night. With the College Football Playoff now looming, the Bulldogs hope to take it into the biggest games of the season as well.

"The physicality at our place comes out every day in practice. The thing I'll never shy away from or tell people is that physical wins in our league," Smart said. "You've got to set yourself apart, and you've got to have a culture, build your culture around guys who think toughness matters. If toughness doesn't matter, you have no chance this week. You win on the road with toughness. I thought we won tonight with some toughness."