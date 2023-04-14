For anyone thinking Saturday’s G-Day game (4 p.m. ESPN2) will be some sort of final audition for the starting quarterback job, think again.

During an interview on radio station 680 The Fan, head coach Kirby Smart said the competition is only just beginning.

“All three of them (Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton) do really good things, all three are really good leaders, all three are really good quarterbacks, and the beauty is we get more time to process information,” Smart said. “Do you make a decision on investment when you're 25 percent done looking at it? No. I make a decision on investment when I'm 100 percent through looking at it and we're about 25 percent of the way of the practices we would get before we kick off next year.”

These words should not come as a surprise.

Smart and his staff have always been meticulous when it comes to evaluating players before determining who gives his Bulldogs the best opportunity to win. The same is true at quarterback, especially this year with three quality candidates from which to choose.

“You make it off of processing information and making decisions not necessarily just growth, it's decision making. Did you make the right decision on this play, did you get us in the right protection, did you put your eyes in the right place?” Smart said. “Did you process the information you got both what Coach (Mike) Bobo gave you, but also what Coach (Glenn) Schumann gave you because he's giving you a defense (call)?”

What each quarterback does with the information he receives is ultimately going to help determine who the starter will be.

“You've got to process a lot of information, you've got to make good decisions, use your rules, take your coaching, and then not make mistakes,” Smart said. “That's ultimately what a quarterback does. It's not just making plays. It's not making mistakes and eliminating losing the game is the first objective.”

Smart said the three quarterbacks are a close-knit group who enjoy competing against one another.

‘I think all three of those guys have done a tremendous job, there's nothing that there's to be run from,” Smart said. “They pull for each other, they work hard, they compete they compete in everything they do,” Smart said. “They pull like when the offense is out there trying to score in two minutes. Regardless of who's in, they hope we score because they hope the offense does well. When we have third down competition they want to do well in third down competition.”