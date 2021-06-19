Georgia o-line targets show out at Rivals Underclassmen Challenge
The Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta showcased how Georgia's future offensive line might look.
Several Class of 2023 Bulldog offensive line targets, as well as one surprise name, dominated in the trenches on Friday afternoon. It was a star-studded event. Every position on the line had a prospect the Georgia coaches want to see in Athens.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news