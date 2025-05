Georgia doesn't have the greatest track record in landing Hawaiian prospects. The Bulldogs are now looking to change that.

Malakai Lee has surged to the top of Georgia's offensive line board. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Hawaiian has held a Georgia offer for nearly two years and has visited Athens three times, including his official visit last month.

All that has Georgia in Lee's final four as he stares down pivotal final visits this summer.