If the name RJ Godfrey sounds familiar to Georgia fans, it should.

Godfrey’s dad – former Bulldog linebacker Randall Godfrey – was a standout linebacker for Georgia from 1992-1995, before moving on to the NFL where he played for six teams over an 11-year career.

RJ Godfrey is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward who played his last two years at Clemson but will now be playing for his father’s alma mater after announcing his transfer to Athens.

He made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

The graduate of North Gwinnett adds even more depth and athleticism to Georgia’s front line, an area of focus for head coach Mike White and his staff.

Along with the 6-8 Godfrey, Georgia’s front line also features 6-10 freshman Asa Newell, 6-9 transfer Justin Abson, and 6-10 Somto Cyril.

Last year Godfrey averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers, playing an average of 15 minutes per game.

During his senior season at North Gwinnett, Godfrey averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game.

Godfrey’s addition gives the Bulldogs nine players on the team, leaving White and his staff with four vacant scholarships to fill.

