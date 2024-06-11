Advertisement
Georgia kickoff times coming into focus

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

The times and networks for Georgia's 2024 football schedule are slowly coming into shape.

That includes the Bulldogs' home game on Nov. 23 against UMass, which will be televised on the SEC Network at 12:45 p.m.

Designating windows for all games not yet assigned a kickoff time before the start of the season is a benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the league and ESPN starting this fall, according to an email by the league.

Five more of the Bulldogs’ regular season SEC games have been assigned the flex window, which means kickoff times will be between 3:30-4:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Three other game windows offer approximate start times that are being utilized. The early window is for games with a start time between noon and 1 p.m.; the afternoon window is for games with a start time between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.; the night window is for games with a start time between 6 and 8 p.m.

Georgia Football Schedule
Date Game Time/Window Network

August 31

*Clemson

Noon

ABC

September 7

Tennessee Tech

2 p.m.

ESPN+/SEC Network+

September 14

at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

ABC

September 28

at Alabama

7:30 p.m.

ABC

October 5

Auburn

!Flex

TBA

October 12

Mississippi St.

!Flex

TBA

October 19

at Texas

!Flex

TBA

November 2

^Florida

3:30 p.m.

ABC

November 9

at Ole Miss

!Flex

TBA

November 16

Tennessee

!Flex

TBA

November 23

UMass

SEC Network

12:45

November 30

Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.

ACB

*Aflac Kickoff Classic (Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta)

^EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Fla.

!Flex Window: Kickoffs will either be between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET or 6 – 8 p.m.

