The times and networks for Georgia's 2024 football schedule are slowly coming into shape.

That includes the Bulldogs' home game on Nov. 23 against UMass, which will be televised on the SEC Network at 12:45 p.m.

Designating windows for all games not yet assigned a kickoff time before the start of the season is a benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the league and ESPN starting this fall, according to an email by the league.

Five more of the Bulldogs’ regular season SEC games have been assigned the flex window, which means kickoff times will be between 3:30-4:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Three other game windows offer approximate start times that are being utilized. The early window is for games with a start time between noon and 1 p.m.; the afternoon window is for games with a start time between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.; the night window is for games with a start time between 6 and 8 p.m.