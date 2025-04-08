Georgia Football News and Notes

It was a busy post-practice session following football practice on Tuesday as 11 players spoke to the media. Below are the highlights of what was said.

JaCorey Thomas

• Thomas said he’s been playing predominantly safety this spring. Said he’s taking a leadership role, as is KJ Bolden and Zion Branch. • Thomas said that Branch is “a big, physical safety.” Said he plays downhill. • Calls transfer safety Adrian Maddox “Instinctive.” • Said wide receiver newcomer Noah Thomas is a “deep threat” and "Can make plays.:

Noah Thomas

• Georgia is a prestigious school. Talked about his previous relationship with wide receiver coach James Coley. “He’s real. He’s not going to tell you a lie or what you want to here,” Thomas said. “He’s kept it real with me all the time I’ve known him.” • Thomas said Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi are both “gamers.” “I love how they carry themselves,” Thomas said. • On he and Zachariah Branch: “Ever since we’ve been here, it’s been straight work.” • On expectations he places on himself: “God put me in position to be here and I walk with a lot of faith.” • Called Ellis Robinson "A problem" for receivers.

London Humphreys

• Humphreys said he’s got a “whole new” new enjoyment of the playbook this spring compared to last year. • Humphreys on reasons for coming to Georgia. “Any kind of development story you’ve heard is probably linked to Georgia.” • Humphreys says he’s able to help freshmen like Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley have been very eager to learn. • Humphreys said Landon Rolden “reminds me of myself.” • Humphreys feels he's "improved a lot" as far as his physicality is concerned."

Cash Jones

• Cash Jones said he will never flash a “Horns Down” sign again as he did last year before the Texas game. “Never again. Coach (Smart) let me know what was silly,” said Jones, his hands on the podium. “I’ll leave my hands right here.” • Jones said freshman running back Bo Walker “is running the ball and catching the ball well.” • Jones – a Texas native – said the two wins over Texas last year “Definitely meant a little bit more.”

Sacovie White

• White said his confidence is where he’s grown the most. Said being able to play faster "Will help me out a lot.” • Said fellow wide receiver Jeremy Bell has “Bought into the program. Said he’s playing faster. Added, “He’s going to be a real problem” this year. • White said that because he played defensive backs in high school, and knew where the corners and safeties were supposed to be. He said it helps him as a wide receiver. • White said sophomore cornerback Demello Jones “has some pretty long arms” and knows how to “track to the ball.” Said he’s “going to do good things” this fall. • White said all the wideouts are playing "every" receiver position. • White said the wide receivers are "taking it personal" for all the drops last year. • White on Ellis Robinson: "I don't think I've seen a cornerback track the ball like him before."

Daniel Harris

• Harris said the biggest things he wants to improve is his tackling in open space and keeping his pad level low. • Harris said he initially put his name in the portal last year was because of the depth chart. “But I was coming back regardless,” said Harris, because he wanted to play for Kirby Smart. • Harris said Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson will “play a big role” this season. • Harris said he and Noah Thomas “go back and forth” during practice. • Harris was asked about his speeding arrest last year. “I feel I learned my lesson. It won’t happen again.

Gabe Harris

• Coming off offseason surgery, Harris said he’s staying in shape and doing what he can to help the younger guys. • Harris said he tries to take what Chaz Chambliss did and apply it to himself. • On playing defensive end and Jack: “I just want to be a valuable player no matter where they play me,” Harris said • Harris on changing his jersey number to 0. “I’ve got to stand out this year,” he said.

Demello Jones

• Jones said he feels he’s improved the most as a person, a player of course, but as a person being around his teammates. • Jones said the fact he played quarterback in high school doesn’t help a lot when it comes to playing cornerback. “We ran the ball a lot,” Jones smiled.

Ellis Robinson IV

• Robinson said his spring has gone well and is picking up on the plays. • Robinson said “No comment,” when asked about the injuries he dealt with last year. • Robinson said he’s been working on ball tracking with his dad for as long as he can remember. Credits his dad for helping make that a strength of his game. • Robinson admits last year didn’t go quite like he envisioned, but “We all have to learn.”

Quintavius Johnson

• Johnson said the spring has “gone well” for him so far. • Johnson said “stopping the run” is where he feels he’s improved the most. • Johnson on freshman Chase Linton: “He has fire, passion and energy.” • On expectations this year: “I like when expectations are high for me. They make me want to play harder,” Johnson said. “I just have to live up to the standard.” • Johnson said he likes to rollerskate. Said he goes rollerskating with Bo Walker all the time.

Ryan Puglisi

• Puglisi brushed off a question asking if he felt there was a true quarterback competition. “It’s always a competition, no matter who you are.” • Now in his second year, Puglisi said the game is starting to slow down for him. “When you been around, you see a lot of things,” he said. “It’s like, OK, I’ve seen this before, I know what the defense is going to do, and I understand what’s happening. That’s when things start to slow down.” • Puglisi said he feels he could go in and be the starting quarterback if called upon. Said he feels he knows the offense well enough.