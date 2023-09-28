Even though Briggs Cherry grew up near Knoxville, he prefers to root for Georgia over Tennessee.

The Class of 2026 quarterback at the Baylor School in Chattanooga was in Athens this past Saturday watching the Bulldogs defeat UAB. It’s also not the first time he’s been to a game.

Cherry is friends with Whit Muschamp, who is the son of former Georgia player and current coach, Will Muschamp. Cherry and Muschamp play together at the Baylor School.

“I’ve known about Georgia for a while. We’ve been there three or four times now. Coach [Will] Muschamp invites us every so often,” Cherry said. “Georgia’s night games, there’s nothing like it. It was loud and it was crazy even though the opponent [was UAB]. They still played the best they could have played and the fans showed out. It was definitely a great time.”