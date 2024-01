Warren Brinson is doing the same.

Nazir Stackhouse won’t be the only member of Georgia’s defensive line to take advantage of a Covid year and play one more season with the Bulldogs.

The Savannah native’s return is another big boon for position coach Tray Scott. He made the announcement Saturday night on Instagram.

Brinson’s experience will be welcome. He started three of Georgia’s 13 games, providing key depth.

Some of his better games came against UAB and South Carolina. Against the Blazers, Brinson posted three tackles and a sack.

Brinson posted a season-high five quarterback hurries in the game against the Gamecocks before wrapping up the season in the Orange Bowl against Florida State, where he had a pair of tackles and broke up a pass.