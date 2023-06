Not even Mother Nature can slow down Brock Harris.

The 2026 tight end from Utah departed his home at 5 a.m. on May 30 to begin a cross-country trek to Georgia's camp on May 31. Weather delays in Dallas kept Harris from arriving in Athens until 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Despite a lack of sleep and plenty of nervous energy, Harris put on a strong showing in Athens. He now heads back to Utah with an offer from the national champions in hand.

"Just overwhelmed with joy and excitement," Harris said. "It was an honor to show my talents in front of the coaches and to be coached by Coach Hartley."