CHARLOTTE - Georgia is in a strong position early with the top running back in the 2026 class.

Savion Hiter earned an offer from Georgia in February of 2023. The Virginia prospect then made his way to Athens for the first day of spring practice this spring.

With new running backs coach Josh Crawford leading the charge, the Bulldogs are one of the top contenders at this point in Hiter's recruitment.

"Georgia would definitely be at the top right now," Hiter said.