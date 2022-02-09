To be the best, you have to compete against the best.

That is a big part of Georgia's message to 2023 Rivals100 offensive lineman Samson Okunlola. The Bulldogs have a loaded defense that could sharpen Okunlola's skills in practice should he choose to play in Athens.

That pitch, as well as his relationship with the coaching staff, has Georgia as one of the schools standing out for Okunlola at this point.