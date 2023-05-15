Georgia has added another body to its running back room.

Len'Neth Whitehead announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday night. He comes to Athens from Tennessee by way of the transfer portal.

Whitehead is joining the Bulldogs as a walk-on.

An Athens native, Whitehead committed to Tennessee as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2020. He missed all of his first year in Knoxville due to injury.

In 2021, Whitehead played in eight games for the Volunteers. He recorded 32 carries for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Tennessee roster for that year listed Whitehead at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.

An upper-body injury and a subsequent surgery sidelined Whitehead for the entire 2022 season.

Whitehead joins a Georgia running back room plagued by its own injury problems. Branson Robinson sustained a toe injury this spring that could sideline him early in the season. Kendall Milton missed parts of the spring with a hamstring injury and has been nagged by injuries throughout his career.

Now, Whitehead is returning home to provide a quality depth piece for the Bulldogs.