WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser ahead of Ole Miss...

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Mykel Williams' press conference

Key points from Mykel Williams' press conference

UGASports has the key points from Mykel Williams' Tuesday press conference.

 • Jed May
Key points from Jared Wilson's press conference

Key points from Jared Wilson's press conference

UGASports has the key points from Jared Wilson's Tuesday press conference.

 • Jed May
Key points from Kirby Smart's November 5 press conference

Key points from Kirby Smart's November 5 press conference

UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's Tuesday press conference.

 • Jed May
Following the Future: Georgia commits light up the scoreboards

Following the Future: Georgia commits light up the scoreboards

We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 12 of the high school football season.

 • Trent Smallwood

Published Nov 6, 2024
Georgia a favorite for No. 1 linebacker Tyler Atkinson
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Tyler Atkinson has been on Georgia's radar for years.

The Grayson High School product currently ranks as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class. But Atkinson has long been tabbed as a priority target for the Bulldogs, the in-state program that gave Atkinson his third offer in the eighth grade.

What does that mean to him now?

