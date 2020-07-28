Four-star DB Kamari Lassiter's closing in on a decision
On July 1, Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy four-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter trimmed his list to Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and LSU.Not too long after...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news