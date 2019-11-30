News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 15:07:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Four reasons why Georgia beat Georgia Tech

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

ATLANTA - Georgia only led 17-7 at halftime but was able to put up a dominating performance in the second half, throttling Georgia Tech 52-7 today in Atlanta. We take a closer look at four reasons ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}