1. Ratledge said he is focused on being more of a vocal leader this fall, especially in the offensive line room. He hasn't had to be that presence in recent years due to Sedrick Van Pran, but Ratledge is looking forward to increasing his leadership presence this season.

2. Ratledge said that the new center, Jared Wilson, has done a very good job of both stepping up as a leader and taking control of the offense.

3. Ratledge joked that he doesn't plan on playing basketball with massive 6-foot-10) freshman offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson unless they're on the same team. On a more serious note, Ratledge said the offensive line felt Jackson was already one of them when they spoke to him on his official visit to Athens in June.

"This kid's basically one of us, same sense of humor, things like that," Ratledge said. "Of course, it's a new sport for him. He came from playing basketball. He's got a few things to figure out, but I think he's done a really good job."

Ratledge added the other freshmen have shown an eagerness to learn during their brief time in Athens.

4. As far as areas of improvement, Ratledge said he wanted to focus on his hands. He noticed that he often had bad hands last season and wanted to clean it up heading into 2024.