ATLANTA – Kirby Smart once again stated the need for progress to be made in the secondary.

The third-year Georgia head coach sang the same tune as he did when spring practice began in March. However, redshirt junior defensive back J.R. Reed is confident in his youthful group of guys, despite the chatter of regression.

Reed joined defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter to represent the Bulldogs on the defensive side at SEC Media Days, and the question marks were raised frequently on who could fill voids.

Whether it be the loss of Butkus Award winner Roquan Smith, multiple defensive linemen or multiple defensive backs, Reed feels as if Georgia has the personnel to close the gap. He began rattling off names of who could be difference-makers – ranging from junior Tyler Clark to sophomore Richard LeCounte III.

“It’s their time to shine. … There are plenty of guys who have been here for multiple years that are fully capable,” Reed said.

On the defensive line, Georgia lost the services of John Atkins and Trenton Thompson. However, concern is lessened due to the emergence of Clark, defensive end D’Andre Walker and the addition of Notre Dame graduate transfer Jay Hayes.

Hayes’ skills excite Ledbetter and he sees resemblance to Thompson, his former teammate and best friend.

“They’re both explosive off the ball and have a twitch,” Ledbetter said. “They saw that missing piece and said, ‘That’s what we need.’”

Georgia lost three significant players in its secondary, which has created plenty of concern for Smart. However, one underclassman is expected to step up. LeCounte drew the public ire of his head coach during his freshman campaign, but he may have experienced a learning curve.

LeCounte is mentored by Georgia’s veterans in the defensive backfield, Reed and senior DeAndre Baker.

"He’s very mature. Richard LeCounte is very mature now,” Reed said. “When he first got here, he was young. He was a freshman. Now, he’s matured. He’s learned the playbook really well, and I expect big things from him this year."

Smart will continue to voice his worries as preseason practices progress, but one thing remains constant.

“We'll have a competition at an all-time high,” Smart said.“I think our top 100 guys out there at practice in fall camp. We'll have the greatest competition we've had since my arrival.