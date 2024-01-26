RJ Melendez is Georgia’s version of the Energizer Bunny.

He keeps going, and going, much to the delight of head coach Mike White.

Every team needs a spark, somebody with the ability to come off the bench and inject some immediate juice into the rotation.

For the Bulldogs, Melendez fits that description perfectly.

“He’s an energy guy. When we tip it in our first competitive drill, he’s going to be competing his butt off,” White said. “That’s who he is. He’s had some good games for us. He’s got a high ceiling, and he’s got a chance potentially, perhaps as much as anybody on our team, to finish strong, to maybe impact as much or more than he is right now."

His numbers tell the story. Heading into Saturday’s game at Florida (Noon, ESPN2), the Illinois transfer has been a key part of Georgia’s bench success, finishing in double-figures in four of the last five games and nine of the past 13. During that stretch, Melendez averaged 10.9 points per contest.

A starter in Georgia’s first five games, Melendez has been coming off the bench to make better use of the energy he provides.

"Coach (White) was talking to me whenever the change happened, and I mean, I'm not going to get frustrated about it. It's a coach's decision and I'll do whatever it takes in my role to win games and help the team win,” Melendez said. “If that's what I got to do, me coming off the bench and giving a little more energy coming off the bench, then that's what I'll do to get more wins."

So far, it’s a formula that’s worked.

The Bulldogs ranked 20th nationally in bench points at 29.7 points per game, with Melendez certainly playing a key role.

"Many people make a big deal about coming off the bench more than it is. Sometimes coming off the bench, you can help or see things that sometimes the starters might not see at the beginning of the game,” Melendez said. “That really helps a lot with the energy coming in because you know how the other team is playing, and you know what you need to do whenever your name is called."

With the ability to run the floor as well as any guard, Melendez brought the crowd to its feet during Wednesday night’s win over LSU when he capped a fastbreak following a Tiger turnover with a thunderous dunk to push Georgia’s lead to 41-33.

“You know, he's got good length. He's got the ability to run through passes. He's really, really fast, so his first few steps there whether he gets the ball or he receives a pitch ahead—especially off of turnovers or long rebounds, he's just out,” White said. “He's a fast player. He's got a nose for the rim in transition. Had a drive into half-court as well where he drew fouls. He's converting at a high level at the foul line. He's a guy like Justin Hill that, you know, plays starter minutes and produces like a starter.”

News and notes