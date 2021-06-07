 Five-star Travis Shaw previews a busy two weeks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-07 16:19:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star Travis Shaw previews a busy two weeks

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Five-star Travis Shaw now sits atop the loaded 2022 defensive tackle rankings and his summer visit schedule is coming together. The Grimsely, N.C. star was given the 2021 Arnold R. Solomon Award for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Year by Deana King of NCPreps.com today and he shared a few visit plans.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}