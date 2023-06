Peyton Woodyard could just feel it.

The No. 1 safety in the 2024 class has been committed to Georgia since January. Woodyard has become one of the leaders of the class both publicly on social media and privately behind the scenes.

The first weekend in June saw Woodyard take his official visit to Athens. Surrounded by five of his fellow commits, Woodyard sensed the enormous talent and potential Georgia is stockpiling in his class.

"You can feel it. This class is going to be really special," Woodyard said.