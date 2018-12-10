For the third straight class, the Georgia Bulldogs will have a five-star offensive lineman bound for Athens.

Oxford (AL) center Clay Webb is the nation's top player at his position and the No. 23 overall player in the nation. He announced his intentions to play for Sam Pittman and Kirby Smart on Monday, at a commitment ceremony at his high school.

Webb chose the Bulldogs over finalists including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, and Auburn Tigers.

“It's about Coach Sam Pittman at Georgia," Webb told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons recently. "I love Coach Pittman. We're very similar, and it's kind of scary. We relate to each other.”

Georgia's vaunted offensive line coach spent time building relationships with the 6-foot-3, 290-pound technician as opposed to focusing on what happens between the hash marks.

"Well, I think as a coach, (Sam Pittman) is going to be coaching me pretty hard and pretty good. But on a personal level, I think I really like him as a person," Webb told UGASports.com late last month. "I spent a good bit of time with Coach Pittman on the last visit. We were just talking about whatever. I mean, unless I start talking about ball, he doesn't start talking about ball either. He's definitely a funny guy. I mean, just all the things he says, and the funny things he does. I don't know, I just kind of feel like there's something about him, like his demeanor, that I really like about him."

For Webb, Pittman's personality has shone through.

"[Pittman] is kind of hard to describe. He can turn his demeanor around real quick. He can be super happy and fun, going, like, 'Hey, ha ha ha ha,' and then be super serious the next five seconds—and then go back. It's kind of weird, but it's kind of funny."

