Five questions on offense ahead of the Sugar Bowl

But regardless of who Georgia faces in the Superdome, the Bulldogs will have questions that need answering if they want to advance to the semifinal round.

Certainly, the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart will be watching closely.

Georgia will learn its Sugar Bowl opponent Friday night when Notre Dame hosts Indiana in the College Football Playoffs opening round.

How will the offense change with Gunner Stockton at the helm?

This will not only be the biggest question for the Bulldogs but arguably one of the bigger ones for any of the 12 teams taking part in the playoffs.

It’s never good when your starting quarterback goes down with an injury. But IF there was any silver lining in Carson Beck going down when he did, it happened during the SEC Championship, meaning offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will have three weeks to acclimate Stockton and tweak the offense to his strengths.

However, the changes might not be as much as you think. Having been with the program for three years, Stockton knows the offense and if you believe Kirby Smart, Georgia is confident in him running the exact same plays as Beck.

Naturally, one area that Stockton is better than Beck is his ability to run the football, which should allow for more designed runs, and escapability should the pocket break down.

One area that will not be a concern is Stockton’s teammates' confidence in their quarterback. They adore his toughness, his “linebacker mentality,” and his willingness to do whatever it takes.

What will a healthy Trevor Etienne mean for the running games?

How can the Bulldogs help Stockton gain more confidence? That’s easy. Run the ball.

Now that Trevor Etienne is healthy, Georgia’s chances of doing that more consistently should take a jump. Nobody is forgetting about Nate Frazier. Along with a healthy Etienne, Frazier gives the Bulldogs a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield. But to help Stockton, the duo will need to run the ball effectively.

Will this be the reset Georgia’s receivers need to cure the drops?

Smart certainly hopes so.

It’s surprising that Georgia’s head coach still has any hair after all the drops we’ve seen this season. Perhaps the time off is just what receivers like Arian Smith need to get their focus to where it needs to be.

Georgia wideouts can ill-afford to make the same mistakes we’ve seen throughout the regular season.

The best way for the Bulldogs to help Stockton is to catch the ball. Hopefully, the extra time to prepare will result in some needed answers.

Are there any potential impact performers we have not heard from lately?

Running backs Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson are both expected to be available for the Sugar Bowl.

We’ve already seen Roderick Robinson with brief playing time, but Branson Robinson has not played since Georgia’s win over Mississippi State two months ago.

Don’t be surprised if one or both receive some reps but Etienne and Frazier will get the most carries.

What offensive position will benefit the most from the extra time off?

The offensive line.

There’s not a single player on Georgia’s offensive line rotation that hasn’t been banged up or suffering from some malady. That includes tackle Earnest Greene III and guard Micah Morris, who really needed the time off to get closer to 100 percent.

That’s great news for the Bulldogs, as the entire group should be in its best health since early in the season.