If this is what a healthy version of Tre Phelps looks like, opposing teams have are really going to have their hands full trying to shut down Georgia’s bat.

Just ask South Carolina after Phelps tallied an SEC-best 19 total bases, four home runs, nine RBI, and eight runs scored in helping the Bulldogs sweep No. 14 South Carolina in Columbia last week.

Phelps posted a 1.357 slugging percentage and batted .429 (6-for-14) against the Gamecocks.

He smashed a three-run home run in his first at-bat of the series to help set the tone as the Bulldogs tallied 39 runs in the sweep and extended their winning streak to eight games.

For his effort, Phelps was named the SEC Player of the Week.

“I definitely felt great physically. That was a result of feeling great mentally,” said Phelps, who raised his average to .384 with nine home runs and 32 RBI – all in just 96 at-bats.

Count Bulldog superstar Charlie Condon as someone who is not surprised to see Phelps have success.

“I’ve known Tre for a little bit because we hit at the same facility (Pinnacle Prospects) growing up. We had the same swing coach (Zach Blonder), so getting to see him up here and putting all that hard work in, showing what he’s about, and having that crazy, crazy weekend was awesome,” Condon said. “He’s a sneaky, violent hitter. You look up on the board and he’s batting like .386, nine homers in not that many at-bats it’s a crazy, bright future for him.”