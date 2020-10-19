UGASports - Film Don't Lie: What went wrong

Film Don't Lie: What went wrong
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins break down the video and data from the most recent Georgia football game. This is Film Don't Lie.
Dayne: Georgia held the lead through two and a half quarters in Tuscaloosa. The wheels fell off due to turnovers, explosive plays from Alabama, and some questionable calls from the referees. The bigger thing I noticed on film was the missed opportunities from Georgia on offense.
Brent: Yes, there were mistakes and multiple missed opportunities, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Yes, there were major issues on the defensive side, especially in coverage. Let's look on the bright side, though. If not for an interference call that we'll discuss below, it would have been a one score game going into the fourth quarter with your "third career and first road start" quarterback not playing his best.
Open receivers not seen
Dayne: Jermaine Burton did not have a lack of targets (13 total), but he was open here for another. Alabama has mastered the practice of their receivers catching the ball in stride with room to run. Georgia must get more proficient in that. In doing so, the Bulldogs will lean on much higher percentage passes like Burton here rather than the 50/50 ball along the narrow sideline for Kearis Jackson.
Brent: Situational awareness. This is third and seven and the third drive of the game. The offense had just gotten their initial first down three plays prior. While I understand the decision to go to the slot fade knowing you have a window of opportunity with two deep safeties and Tre McKitty holding the closest safety for a moment, unless this shot had been stressed to take during the week of practice, patience here was best. At the top of his drop, he should know Burton has inside leverage on Surtain II even if he stayed with him in man coverage (which he did not). That should be a first down and possibly more.
Dayne: This was the most egregious missed receiver. Stetson Bennett opts for triple coverage near the endzone rather than James Cook in the flat far away from any defender.
Brent: This was possibly the most puzzling decision of the night. This should have been an interception. It again appears this was a pre-determined throw, because not only does Bennett not see Daniel Wright (No. 3) drop back as the single high safety shading to the three receiver side he also doesn't see DeMarcco Hellams (No. 29) turn and run with Burton. Luckily, the Bulldogs stilled scored on this drive.
