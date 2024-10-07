Advertisement
Published Oct 7, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: The good and bad for UGA vs. Auburn
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the data and the video with Georgia football.

In this episode, they discuss how Georgia established and maintained a lead vs. Auburn, while also highlighting some missed opportunities on both sides of the ball.


Georgia's offense

Georgia's defense

Play of the Game: Colbie Young catch

