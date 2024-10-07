FILM DON'T LIE: The good and bad for UGA vs. Auburn

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the data and the video with Georgia football.
In this episode, they discuss how Georgia established and maintained a lead vs. Auburn, while also highlighting some missed opportunities on both sides of the ball.
Georgia's offense
Georgia's defense
Play of the Game: Colbie Young catch
