Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s 24-17 win over Florida

*All grade and other data via www.PFF.com*

Dayne: Georgia fans and media pundits have worried about the Bulldogs offense for three weeks. James Coley and Jake Fromm eased most of those concerns with a very efficient and often explosive offensive plan. When Georgia lost to South Carolina, there was a narrative that Georgia could not win when Fromm passed often. The Florida game proved that is simply not the case.

Brent: It is a lot more fun working on Film Don't Lie after a victory. The ultimate takeaway for me is the Bulldogs were in a position of uncertainty and came out this past weekend prepared, focused and, with the help of some returning players, a renewed energy. Now, they must ensure that energy stays for the next month, secure their spot in the SEC Championship and show the rest of the nation just how good they can be.