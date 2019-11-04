Film Don't Lie
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s 24-17 win over Florida
*All grade and other data via www.PFF.com*
Dayne: Georgia fans and media pundits have worried about the Bulldogs offense for three weeks. James Coley and Jake Fromm eased most of those concerns with a very efficient and often explosive offensive plan. When Georgia lost to South Carolina, there was a narrative that Georgia could not win when Fromm passed often. The Florida game proved that is simply not the case.
Brent: It is a lot more fun working on Film Don't Lie after a victory. The ultimate takeaway for me is the Bulldogs were in a position of uncertainty and came out this past weekend prepared, focused and, with the help of some returning players, a renewed energy. Now, they must ensure that energy stays for the next month, secure their spot in the SEC Championship and show the rest of the nation just how good they can be.
Passing innovation
Dayne: This was my favorite new wrinkle from James Coley. In recent history, Georgia brings a wide receiver tight to the formation to serve as an extra blocker. Dominick Blaylock bucks that tendency and sprints back to the flat while Kearis Jackson runs off traffic in the endzone. Georgia masterfully found ways to get playmakers the ball in space and this is a perfect example of how to do that near the endzone.
Brent: Great play design as Dayne mentioned above, and, if you've read Film Don't Lie previously, you know how much I have been shouting for play-action passing. We get both here. Also, if you didn't get a chance to view the Watch Along show with Coach Jim Donnan, we discussed what a great job Jake Fromm did on this play. If Fromm instantly pulls the trigger after the play fake, it could have been a pick six or deflected pass at minimum. However, he sees the defender and takes a couple of quick steps back to create a throwing lane, and then put the necessary velocity on the throw to not give the Florida defenders time to react and also allow Blaylock the ability to run after the catch. This was Blaylock's only catch of the game, but it was a big one.
