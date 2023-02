Taz Williams won't forget the past month any time soon.

The 2025 receiver from Texas has added offers from Cal, Arizona State, Michigan, Pitt, Alabama, and others since the calendar turned to the new year. Williams now boasts over 20 offers as a high school sophomore.

Georgia joined the fray with an offer on Jan. 30. UGASports spoke with Williams to get his reaction on the "beyond crazy" offer.

"Now I know that I have a chance to play on that kind of level in college," Williams said.