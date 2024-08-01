Fall Primer: What's still left for Georgia's 2025 class
Summer is over.
In the last two months, many prospects have visited Georgia's campus for official and unofficial visits. Since June 1, Georgia's 2025 class has grown from eight commitments to 21.
But with the high school and college seasons set to begin, work still needs to be done. As the calendar flips to August, UGASports examines what is left for Georgia in the 2025 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news