History will judge Tom Crean and whatever success he ultimately has as head coach of the Georgia basketball program.

However, one fact will always remain – Tye Fagan was his first verbal commitment.

The former Middle Tennessee signee made it official Monday, announcing that he’s going to stay in state after all, where he’ll join the Bulldogs for the 2018-2019 campaign.

Cream made quite the impression on Fagan during a recent in-home trip to meet the former Upson-Lee Star, who led his school to its second straight 4A state crown, averaging 25 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

“How much Coach Crean grew on me?” Fagan told UGASports recently. “When we first met, I honestly didn’t think/know if I was going to be able to get into him. But he’s a great guy.”

His decision to sign with the Bulldogs apparently backs up that fact.

Fagan joins Joseph Toppin and Amanze Ngumezi as Georgia’s three signees for the Class of 2018.