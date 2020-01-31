1. There is a such a thing as SEC bias.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. We did an article on the influx of five-stars heading to the SEC over the last decade thanks to Urban Meyer and especially Nick Saban. But fans from the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 scream there is an SEC bias when it comes to media coverage and rankings. And they are wrong. The best players are going to the SEC and that leads to more SEC national titles. And the NFL data doesn’t lie as the SEC has had the most first-round picks four straight years. Gorney’s take: FICTION. The numbers don’t lie. Since Saban came into the SEC and with Meyer at Florida, along with Missouri and Texas A&M joining the conference, programs in that conference have absolutely dominated the rankings and almost all of those players were ranked before they were committed. The fact is that players want to play in the SEC, test themselves against the best and play at elite programs. Watch an SEC game and a Pac-12 game and it’s like watching two different sports sometimes.

2. Spencer Rattler will be one of the best QBs in the nation next season.

Farrell’s take: FACT. My Top 10 quarterbacks returning to college football list has been debated heavily on social media and elsewhere. But what about the former five-star who is taking over an Oklahoma offense that has produced Heisman winners and No 1 picks at the position? Rattler is an immense talent and will put up monster numbers and will push Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields by the end of the season for the No 1 spot. Or at least he’ll certainly be a top five QB by end of season. Gorney’s take: FACT. I went through every Power Five quarterback to try to argue against this one and I couldn’t come up with five that would be better than Rattler, who is going to have a huge season taking over the Sooners’ offense. I say that because he’s perfect for what Oklahoma wants to do on offense - maybe even more suited for it than Jalen Hurts this season - and Rattler has special ability to make it happen. Lawrence and Fields lead the way but then Rattler should be right in the mix among the other quarterbacks nationally.

3. Jamie Newman is overhyped at Georgia.

Jamie Newman (James Guilliroy/USAToday)