Fact or Fiction: Dakorien Moore is top WR in 2025
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with national recruiting analysts John Garcia Jr. and Cole Patterson with Jed May of UGASports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.
1. Billy Napier is recruiting better than any other head coach in June.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Florida’s run has been incredible and it should calm some fears that Billy Napier is not the right man for the job in Gainesville – although I doubt it will. But losing Chauncey Bowens, who might be the best running back in the entire 2024 class and QB Austin Simmons especially to an SEC counterpart hurts too much. Stanford is actually the team that has somewhat quietly had an insane month on the recruiting trail as first-year coach Troy Taylor deserves a lot of credit landing four-star QB Elijah Brown, going to Miami for four-star DE Dylan Stephenson, North Carolina for four-star OL Kai Greer, essentially flipping four-star RB Chris Davis Jr. from Ole Miss and the list goes on. The Cardinal have 22 total commits and 18 of them came this month alone.
Garcia’s take: FACT. The quality at Florida has been elite in the month of June, though from a quantity perspective Stanford is out-pacing the rest of the country and has some strong wins at the top of the class like QB Elijah Brown and pass rusher Dylan Stephenson. Florida, though, has shown chops to close recruiting battles with top prospects on their campus, with all nine of the June run coming from out of state recruits (and one out of the country). The latest pledge probably emphasizes the ceiling most at UF, in landing Mississippi elite Jamonta Waller, who most had trending elsewhere very recently. On top of that, Napier's staff has seen many longtime verbal commitments shut down their recruitment, much needed after losing key flips in Chauncey Bowens and Austin Simmons at the front end of the commitment run.
2. No. 1 cornerback Ellis Robinson should be on flip watch.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Miami is the biggest threat right now to flip the No. 1 cornerback in the country and I still consider it a decent long shot for that to happen although it is something to watch. At the OT7 Nationals last week, Ellis Robinson said it was basically Georgia and Miami only in his recruitment but now he’s taking a visit to Alabama which has to perk our attention up a little bit more. Still, Robinson has known Fran Brown since his time coaching at Temple when Robinson was still playing at New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep so I still think the Dawgs are in very solid shape here.
May’s take: FICTION. Unlike some programs across the country, Georgia encourages its commits to take other visits to ensure Athens is the right place for them. You can see that this cycle with Robinson, Peyton Woodyard, Demello Jones and others. But Georgia’s recruiting efforts haven’t let up since Robinson committed in February. Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp and Fran Brown have done a tremendous job building on the relationship they already had in place with Robinson and his family. While it can’t be totally counted out that he ends up elsewhere, Robinson signing with Georgia is by far the most likely scenario at this point.
3. Dakorien Moore could be the top WR in 2025.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Dakorien Moore was phenomenal at the OT7 Nationals last week and he had the best catch of the entire tournament where he went up for a one-handed grab that looked way beyond his reach and he pulled it down. It was a highlight-reel catch for the ages. But the 2025 receiver class is absolutely loaded at the top and I still think Alabama commit Ryan Wiliams is the best of the group. He was completely unstoppable last season with 88 catches for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore and then he’s been good at limited events this offseason. There could be a debate at No. 2 between Winston Watkins and Moore, which means Moore would move to five-star status, but for now I see Williams locked in that top spot.
Patterson’s take: FACT. Dakorien Moore broke out onto the scene as a freshman at powerhouse Duncanville before emerging as the go-to weapon on the passing game as a sophomore en route to a state title. He’s a smooth route runner that gets open with ease in addition to his terrific ball skills and play-making ability. Additionally, Moore might be the best blocker at the position in the class with his physicality and toughness. His athletic profile, big-game experience, and elite skill set should have him firmly in the conversation as the nation’s No. 1 wideout for the 2025 class.