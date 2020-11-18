UGASports - Edwards to T-Wolves at No. 1

History was made Wednesday when Anthony Edwards was taken by Minnesota with the first pick in the NBA Draft.

With his selection, Edwards becomes the highest-drafted basketball player ever for Georgia, surpassing Dominique Wilkins, who was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the third overall pick in 1982.

"It's an indescribable feeling," Edwards told ESPN. "I can't even describe it. My family is emotional. I feel like when I get off here I'm going to be emotional. I'm just blessed to be in this situation."



Other top-10 picks include Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, taken No. 8 overall by Detroit in 2013, and Jarvis Hayes, who was taken with the No. 10 pick by Washington in 2003.

Georgia now has eight former players taken in the first round, a list that also includes Willie Anderson (No. 10 to San Antonio in 1988), Alec Kessler (No. 12 by Houston prior a trade to Miami in 1987), Vern Fleming (No. 22 to Indiana in 1984) and Jumaine Jones (No. 27 to Atlanta before a trade to Philadelphia in 1999).

“He came in predestined. I haven't coached too many guys who were predestined for the NBA at a very early age. Cody Zeller was probably like that. But Victor Oladipo, one scholarship offer; Dwayne Wade, three to five scholarship offers,” head coach Tom Crean said last week. “Those guys did not come in predestined. They earned it,” Crean said. “A lot of times what happens when you're predestined, you also feel because of the way you’ve been brought up in basketball, that you’re anointed. He realized pretty quick that's not how it is, and I think he ran with that.”

Edwards was the nation's top-scoring freshman last season, averaging 19.1 ppg for the Bulldogs. He scored 610 points, the seventh-best single-season tally in UGA history and the 10th-best effort every by an SEC freshman. He was later was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in balloting league coaches and the Associated Press.



"He's very gifted with natural ability. His body balance, his power, his strength, his ability to attack the basket. When he decides to go to the rim, nobody is going to get in his way. He's going to go through somebody or over them," ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said. "The problem is, he probably didn't go to the rim as much as he should have because he didn't shoot as many free throws. But he's a three-level scorer, he's got really deep range from 3 and he can put the ball on the deck and get to the rim."



He was the first Bulldog to win the coaches' award since its inception in 2001. Edwards was the third Bulldog to earn the AP recognition (previously known as Newcomer of the Year), following Jumaine Jones in 1998 (in the award's first year) and Jarvis Hayes in 2002. He was honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week a school-record four times, being selected on Dec. 2, Jan. 3, March 2 and March 9.



The Atlanta native was a finalist of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, and was tabbed the State of Georgia's Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. He's the ninth Bulldogs to claim that honor, and the fourth UGA winner in the last five years.

More to come.