NASHVILLE - Dominic Lovett is starting to find his place in Georgia's offense.

The Missouri transfer recorded 22 receptions for 210 yards through Georgia's first six games. Those are solid numbers, but maybe not what people expected from a player who went for 846 yards at Missouri last season.

But on Saturday against Vanderbilt, Lovett had his best Bulldog performance yet in a 37-20 win.

"I grow into it each week," Lovett said. "But going through summer ball and fall ball, I’ve been more comfortable than ever. Each week I just lock in on the gameplan, whatever that may be. I get it done."

Lovett recorded nine catches for 72 yards against the Commodores. He also picked up his first Georgia touchdown, a four-yard reception that put the Bulldogs up 24-7 just before halftime.

Several of those catches came on quick throws to the outside, plays Kirby Smart sees as an extension of the run game.

"We've really tried to get him to believe that's exactly what it is. It's a run," Smart said. "There's no need to dance. There's no need to juke. There's no need to stop, because they're coming. I can promise you they're coming. You need to get 2-3 yards after contact."

Lovett also contributed in the more traditional passing game as well.

His touchdown came on a beautiful route in which he motioned to the inside, then went back toward the corner of the end zone at the snap. Lovett hauled in a couple of other passes down the field as well.

Lovett credited his increased role on Saturday to what he's been doing during the week. He will need to continue playing this role as Georgia heads down the stretch.

"Really just doing stuff like outside of practice—watching more film, Carson letting me know where he wants me to be on certain routes, what he’s looking at, what I need to look at," Lovett said. "Stuff like that, just building more team camaraderie within the team."