For the third straight year, a five-star freshman quarterback is garnering significant attention for Georgia heading into the first day of spring practice.

Two seasons ago, it was Jacob Eason; last spring, Jake Fromm. Tuesday, much of the focus during Kirby Smart’s pre-spring press conference was centered on Justin Fields.

So far, Smart’s liked what he’s seen.

“He's done a tremendous job in the off-season workouts. He's a competitor. He competes every day. He's first in line trying to compete with every guy at his position,” Smart said of Fields. “From a football standpoint, we haven't been able to see a whole lot because we haven't been able to do a whole lot. But he's a very bright kid, and I'm excited to go see him practice.”

Senior wide receiver Terry Godwin has had a closeup personal view.

“On the field I’ve been seeing him do 7-on-7 stuff, throwing the ball, know the checks and all that,” Godwin said. “He’s a great guy and we’ll see this offseason.”

Fields’ development will certainly be one of the bigger storylines for the Bulldogs this spring.

Whether he ultimately takes snaps away from Fromm, who last year set a Georgia freshman record with 2,615 yards (on 181-of-291 passing) and 24 touchdowns, that remains to be seen. However, Fields’ versatility as a runner could help him see the field sooner rather than later.

“He’s got a nice arm, too,” Godwin said. “He’s a quarterback. We’re not going to recruit a guy who doesn’t have a good arm.”

Smart said he suspects both Fields and Fromm will each enjoy and get a lot of out of the competition.

“I think the fact that Justin and Jake are competing is no different from anybody else on our team.

"We’ve got about four or five spots in the secondary that are wide open for 12 guys, so why should that (quarterback) be different?” Smart said. “We’ve got guards and centers competing, tackles, so none of that ever changes. That’s what this program was built on – you go out every day to perform the best to your ability and I don’t think, the staff doesn’t think, you’re performing to the best of your ability, we call you out, we call you in, and talk about what you need to do to get better. I think every kid has kind of embraced that.”

Godwin agreed.

“It’s competition everywhere,” he said. “No job is safe and you’re going to have battles everywhere to save your spot.”

Godwin said he also likes what he’s seen from Fields off the field.

Like Fromm before him, Fields has already tried to lead by the example he sets and make himself accountable for all of his actions inside and outside the Butts-Mehre Building.

“Justin is carrying himself very well. He looks mature, he’s a solid body and just walking around, you’d never know he’s a freshman,” Godwin said. “He’s very quiet, very humble as well.”