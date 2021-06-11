Demetris Robertson puts name in NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson is putting his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. His family confirmed the news to UGASports earlier on Friday afternoon.

Robertson would be in his sixth year of playing football. He started at California in 2016 where he garnered Freshman All-American honors after racking up 50 catches and seven touchdowns. The following year Robertson would take a medical redshirt after getting injured in Week Three.

Robertson transferred to Georgia for the 2018 season wherein he played in nine of UGA's 14 games. He started four games for the Bulldogs in 2019, but saw his playing time diminish in 2020. He did not start a game in the covid19-shortened season.

Robertson is taking advantage of the NCAA eligibility waiver for the 2020 year and will play one more season at a different school. Sources tell UGAsports the parting is amicable. Robertson thought about transferring in the spring.

Georgia's wide receiving corps will be headlined by a number of younger players, primarily Jermain Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith and Dominick Blaylock. Kearis Jackson will provide the experience and leadership. Georgia just added Arik Gilbert to the roster last Tuesday. Gilbert, the nation's No. 1 tight end, transferred to Georgia from LSU and will play wide receiver.