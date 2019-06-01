Defensive tackle Warren Brinson is done playing games. On Saturday afternkon, the former Georgia commit rejoined the list of future Bulldogs as he announced his recommitment to UGA.

“There is no point in playing the recruiting game anymore and leading people on,” Warren told UGASports. “I just want to concentrate on school, my season and on winning the high school national championship.”

Just one day earlier, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound defender out of IMG Academy had announced Georgia and Florida were his final two schools. But even then, his heart was telling him that Georgia was his destination.

“I knew after I went to Clemson,” Warren said. “I had heard Clemson was the top of the line, but it didn’t feel like it did when I was at Georgia. The coaching staff at Georgia just felt like family. I didn’t really feel that anywhere else except for a little bit at Florida. I felt it the most at Georgia. My parents they love it. My family loves it. That’s why I want to go there.”

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Bulldogs defensive line coach Tray Scott were the first to get the news.

“They knew the day after Jalen Carter committed,” Warren said. “Coach Scott was happy to have me back.”

Brinson had earlier decommitted from Georgia after feeling he rushed his first decision.

“At the time, I wasn’t 100 percent,” Warren said. “I felt like I did it too early. I felt like I had to go back and rethink it. And know I know that is where I want to be at.”

So how committed is he this time?

“One thousand percent,” Warren said. “That is where I want to be.”