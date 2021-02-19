UGASports - Dawgs land commitment of 2023 ATH Dequayvious Sorey

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete chose the Bulldogs over twelve other offers, including those from Alabama, Florida, and Auburn.

Georgia may be off to a strong start in 2022, but the Bulldogs are continuing to do work in the Class of 2023 as well, adding one of the nation's top athletes to the fold on Friday evening in Graceville, Florida's Dequayvious Sorey .

"I visited Georgia before things were shutdown this year and I like how they do things. The coaches are cool, they keep it real, and I have been talking to coach Nick Williams," Sorey told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons in December.

Sorey, cousin of recent signee and early enrollee Xavian Sorey, becomes Georgia's third commitment for the Class of 2023.

He joins Pearce Spurlin and Seven Cloud on the list for the junior class.

Sorey tells UGASports.com that special teams coach Scott Cochran led the charge for the Bulldogs.

Georgia projects him at the wide receiver position.