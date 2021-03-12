— Corey Collins after going 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBI

When the weather warms, balls have the tendency to fly at Foley Field.

Friday’s game against Lipscomb was one of those times, as four different players homered for Georgia, which rolled to a 10-0 win.

Three of the homers came consecutively in the sixth, when Connor Tate, Riley King, and Josh McAllister went deep to push the lead to 10-0. Before Friday night, the last Bulldog trio to hit back-to-back-to-back home runs were Steve Carter, Derek Lilliquist, and Rich Bielski in the first inning off Sam Drake of Georgia Tech on April 29, 1987. Georgia won that day, 9-4.



Chaney Rogers almost made it four straight, but settled for a double when his drive hit high off the top of the wall in right center.

“It was fun to see those guys swing the bat,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I thought our guys took good swings all night long tonight.”

Freshman Corey Collins continued his recent surge.

After getting three hits Tuesday at Georgia Southern, the former North Gwinnett standout went 3-for-5 against the Bisons, including a three-run homer, finishing with four RBIs.

“I was eager to get back at it,” Collins said. “I’ve started seeing the ball well again, and I feel very comfortable right now.”

Collins’ third homer of the year highlighted a four-run fourth for the Bulldogs, who opened the scoring with three runs in the first. RBI singles by Collins, King, and a sacrifice fly by McAllister drove in runs for Georgia (11-3).

All nine starters hit safely for the Bulldogs, who out-hit Lipscomb 16-3, with Cole Tate going 3-for-3, Ben Anderson 2-for-3, King 2-for-3 and Rogers 2-for-3.

Starting pitcher Luke Wagner was grateful for all the support.

Wagner (3-0), who started in place of C.J. Smith who was held out with a sore arm, went six scoreless, allowing just two hits with four walks and three strikeouts. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 0.71.

“I really didn’t think much of it (getting a Friday start) until Webby (Ryan Webb) and Jonathan Cannon started getting on me, telling me it was a pretty big deal,” Wagner said. “It was cool, but I just tried to treat it like any other start.”

Florida transfer Nolan Crisp also enjoyed his best game to date. Crisp, who Stricklin had penciled in as the closer prior to the season, came in with an ERA of 8.44. Friday, however, he responded, allowing just one hit over the final three innings to pick up his first save as a Bulldog.

“I’m really happy for Nolan. Nobody works harder than him,” Stricklin said. “Everything was working for him today; his command was really good; his slider was really good. He went three innings and just gave up the one hit with four strikeouts. I thought he was very good today.”