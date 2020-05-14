DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Hedges Bracket round of 64, Part 2
The UGASports staff has come up with the top 64 Georgia football players during the decade of the 2010s. The players were divided and seeded into four separate brackets, similar to the typical 64-team tournament. You vote on and decide who was the Bulldogs' greatest player from the 2010-2019 seasons. For more details, see the video posted at the bottom of the page.
No. 2 seed Jarvis Jones vs. No. 15 seed Davin Bellamy
JARVIS JONES – Linebacker (2011-2012)
—2011 and 2012 First Team All-American
—28 Career sacks (T-3rd most in school history)
—14½ sacks in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—24½ tackles for loss in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—17th Overall Pick in 2013 NFL Draft
DAVIN BELLAMY – Linebacker (2014-2017)
—13 Career Sacks
—5 sacks in 2016 (T-team lead)
—1½ sacks in 2018 CFP Championship Game vs Alabama
—24 Career tackles for loss
—4 Career forced fumbles
No. 7 seed Leonard Floyd vs. No. 10 seed Keith Marshall
LEONARD FLOYD – Linebacker (2013-2015)
—17 Career sacks (11th most in school history)
—Led team in sacks for 3 straight seasons (2013-2015)
—28½ Career tackles for loss (9th most in school history)
—74 tackles in 2015 (2nd most on team)
—9th Overall Pick in 2016 NFL Draft
KEITH MARSHALL – Running Back (2012-2015)
—253 Career rushing attempts, 1,379 Career yards rushing
—5.5 Rushing yards per carry for career
—Three career 100-yard rushing games
—164 yards rushing in 2012 vs. Tennessee (two 70+ yard TD runs)
—24 Career receptions (3 for TDs)
No. 3 seed Bacarri Rambo vs. No. 14 John Jenkins
BACCARI RAMBO – Defensive Back (2009-2012)
—2011 First Team All-American (AP, Rivals)
—16 Career interceptions (T-most in school history)
—8 interceptions in 2011 (2nd in FBS)
—3 Career interceptions returned for Touchdowns
—6 Career forced fumbles
JOHN JENKINS – Defensive Lineman (2011-2012)
—27 Career games (20 starts) in two seasons
—78 Career tackles (8 for loss)
—11 tackles vs. Georgia Tech in 2012
—First Career interception in 2012 Outback Bowl vs. Michigan State
—2011 Team’s Newcomer of the Year Award winner (defense)
No. 6 seed Tavarres King vs. No. 11 seed Monty Rice
TAVARRES KING – Wide Receiver (2008-2012)
—136 Career receptions (9th in school history)
—2,602 Career yards receiving (4th in school history)
—21 Career TD receptions (3rd in school history)
—9 TD receptions in 2012 (T-2nd most in single season in school history)
—205 yards receiving in 2012 Outback Bowl (most in a bowl game in school history)
MONTY RICE – Linebacker (2017-present)
—38 Career games (20 starts)
—170 Career tackles (6½ for loss)
—89 tackles in 2019 (led team)
—12 tackles vs. South Carolina in 2019
—2019 Co-winner of Vince Dooley Defensive MVP Award