DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Hedges Bracket round of 32, Part 2
The voting has been much tighter recently as the UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament nears the end of its round of 32. After just three of the 32 first-round matchups won with less than 60 percent of the vote, there have already been three second-round matchups (of only eight) whereby the victor prevailed by less than 60 percent.
Will that trend continue? It is up to you to cast your vote! Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
No. 2 seed Jarvis Jones vs. No. 7 seed Leonard Floyd
JARVIS JONES – Linebacker (2011-2012)
—2011 and 2012 First Team All-American
—28 Career sacks (T-3rd most in school history)
—14½ sacks in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—24½ tackles for loss in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—17th Overall Pick in 2013 NFL Draft
LEONARD FLOYD – Linebacker (2013-2015)
—17 Career sacks (11th most in school history)
—Led team in sacks for 3 straight seasons (2013-2015)
—28½ Career tackles for loss (9th most in school history)
—74 tackles in 2015 (2nd most on team)
—9th Overall Pick in 2016 NFL Draft
No. 3 seed Bacarri Rambo vs. No. 6 seed Tavarres King
BACCARI RAMBO – Defensive Back (2009-2012)
—2011 First Team All-American (AP, Rivals)
—16 Career interceptions (T-most in school history)
—8 interceptions in 2011 (2nd in FBS)
—3 Career interceptions returned for Touchdowns
—6 Career forced fumbles
TAVARRES KING – Wide Receiver (2008-2012)
—136 Career receptions (9th in school history)
—2,602 Career yards receiving (4th in school history)
—21 Career TD receptions (3rd in school history)
—9 TD receptions in 2012 (T-2nd most in single season in school history)
—205 yards receiving in 2012 Outback Bowl (most in a bowl game in school history)